Matt Rogers scores six of 27 points in OT to lead American University over Lehigh 78-75

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Matt Rogers scored six of his 27 points in overtime to rally American University to a 78-75 victory over Lehigh on Saturday.

Elijah Stephens hit a jumper six seconds into the extra period and Rogers followed with two free throws and a basket and the Eagles never trailed in the final five minutes.

Rogers shot 11 for 18 from the floor and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (15-10, 9-3 Patriot League). Stephens totaled 23 points, five rebounds and three steals. Colin Smalls had nine points.

The Mountain Hawks (9-14, 4-8) were led by Tyler Whitney-Sidney with 19 points. Joshua Ingram added 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Hank Alvey had 12 points.

Rogers scored 10 points in the first half and American went into the break trailing 29-25. The Eagles used an 11-2 second-half run to erase a four-point deficit and take the lead at 36-31 with 16:42 remaining. Ingram made two free throws with one second left to force OT tied at 64.

