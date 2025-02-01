Matt Rogers scores 20 to lead American University over Army 71-68, extending win streak to 7

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Rogers had 20 points to help American University hold off Army 71-68 on Saturday for the…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Rogers had 20 points to help American University hold off Army 71-68 on Saturday for the Eagles’ seventh victory in a row.

Rogers added eight rebounds for the Eagles (14-9, 8-2 Patriot League). Elijah Stephens totaled 14 points and six rebounds. Colin Smalls scored 11.

Ryan Curry led the Black Knights (12-10, 6-4) with 19 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Jalen Rucker added 15 points. Josh Scovens pitched in with 12 points and nine rebounds.

American went into halftime leading Army 31-27. Stephens scored 10 points in the half. Rogers’ 15-point second half helped American close out the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.