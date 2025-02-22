Matarranz, UC Riverside Highlanders host the Cal Poly Mustangs

Cal Poly Mustangs (11-14, 6-9 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (12-14, 8-8 Big West) Riverside, California; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (11-14, 6-9 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (12-14, 8-8 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Esther Matarranz and UC Riverside host Mary Carter and Cal Poly in Big West play.

The Highlanders are 6-3 on their home court. UC Riverside is 5-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mustangs have gone 6-9 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly is 5-11 against opponents with a winning record.

UC Riverside is shooting 37.2% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 39.8% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than UC Riverside gives up.

The Highlanders and Mustangs meet Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matarranz is averaging 6.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Highlanders. Seneca Hackley is averaging 13.8 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 38.5% over the last 10 games.

Sierra Lichtie is averaging 10 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Mustangs. Annika Shah is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 55.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 57.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

