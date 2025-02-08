Mason Williams, Tyler Powell guide Eastern Washington to 72-67 victory over Portland State

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Mason Williams and Tyler Powell scored 17 points apiece to lead Eastern Washington to a 72-67…

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Mason Williams and Tyler Powell scored 17 points apiece to lead Eastern Washington to a 72-67 victory over Portland State on Saturday.

Williams added six rebounds for the Eagles (9-16, 5-7 Big Sky Conference). Elijah Thomas had nine points.

The Vikings (14-10, 6-5) were led by Jaylin Henderson with 19 points and four steals. Tre-Vaughn Minott totaled 16 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and four blocks. Isaiah Johnson added 16 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

