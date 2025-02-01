Mashburn, Settle lead Temple to 98-94 OT win over East Carolina

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 32 points and Steve Settle added seven in the overtime as Temple knocked…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 32 points and Steve Settle added seven in the overtime as Temple knocked off East Carolina 98-94 on Saturday.

Mashburn shot 10 for 16 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 10 of 13 from the free-throw line for the Owls (14-8, 6-3 American Athletic Conference). Quante Berry shot 8 for 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 21 points. Zion Stanford went 8 of 11 from the field to finish with 19 points.

The Pirates (12-10, 4-5) were led in scoring by C.J. Walker, who finished with 33 points and seven rebounds. East Carolina also got 19 points, 12 rebounds and two steals from RJ Felton. Joran Riley also had 13 points, four assists and two steals.

Temple entered halftime down 33-26.

Settle hit the game-tying 3-pointer with 1:06 remaining in the second half to send the game to overtime where he scored seven.

Temple plays South Florida on the road on Thursday, and East Carolina hosts Rice on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

