Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Thomas and Morgan State

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-16, 0-4 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (9-12, 3-2 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -6.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State faces Maryland-Eastern Shore after Will Thomas scored 21 points in Morgan State’s 80-64 victory against the Coppin State Eagles.

The Bears have gone 9-3 in home games. Morgan State has a 4-7 record against teams over .500.

The Hawks are 0-4 against MEAC opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 3-11 against opponents with a winning record.

Morgan State’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Morgan State has given up to its opponents (46.5%).

The Bears and Hawks square off Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmarie Simpkins is averaging 13.4 points for the Bears. Kameron Hobbs is averaging 22.1 points over the last 10 games.

Ketron Shaw is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Hawks. Evan Johnson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 79.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.8 points per game.

Hawks: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

