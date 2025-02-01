Martin’s 22 lead Southeast Missouri State past Tennessee State 89-87 in OT

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Rob Martin had 22 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 89-87 overtime victory against Tennessee State…

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Rob Martin had 22 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 89-87 overtime victory against Tennessee State on Saturday night.

Martin also contributed five assists and four steals for the Redhawks (13-10, 8-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Brendan Terry scored 20 points and added six rebounds. Troy Cole Jr. shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Aaron Nkrumah led the Tigers (10-13, 6-6) in scoring, finishing with 26 points, five assists and two steals. Ron Jessamy added 17 points, six rebounds and two blocks for Tennessee State. Brandon Weston also had 12 points.

Nkrumah’s jumper with three seconds left in regulation sent the game to overtime tied at 77. Teddy Washington’s jumper with two seconds left in overtime won it for the Redhawks, capping a rally from an 83-77 deficit midway through the extra period.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

