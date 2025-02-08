Martinez’s 30 lead Utah State over Fresno State 89-81

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Ian Martinez’s 30 points led Utah State over Fresno State 89-81 on Friday. Martinez added eight…

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Ian Martinez’s 30 points led Utah State over Fresno State 89-81 on Friday.

Martinez added eight rebounds for the Aggies (21-3, 11-2 Mountain West Conference). Mason Falslev scored 16 points while going 7 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 1 for 6 from the line and added six rebounds and six assists. Drake Allen went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Bulldogs (5-19, 1-12) were led by Jalen Weaver, who posted 20 points, six rebounds and four steals. Alex Crawford added 15 points for Fresno State. Elijah Price also put up 13 points, three steals and two blocks. The loss was the Bulldogs’ sixth straight.

Utah State took the lead with 17:01 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 50-31 at halftime, with Martinez racking up 15 points. Martinez scored 15 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Utah State to an eight-point victory.

Utah State’s next game is Tuesday against Colorado State at home, and Fresno State visits Nevada on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

