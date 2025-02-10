Martinelli and Northwestern host Oregon

Northwestern Wildcats (13-11, 4-9 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (16-8, 5-8 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern Wildcats (13-11, 4-9 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (16-8, 5-8 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern faces Oregon after Nick Martinelli scored 23 points in Northwestern’s 76-71 loss to the Washington Huskies.

The Ducks have gone 8-4 at home. Oregon scores 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 4-9 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Martinelli averaging 2.4.

Oregon’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Northwestern allows. Northwestern averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Oregon gives up.

The Ducks and Wildcats face off Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan Bittle is averaging 12.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Ducks. Jackson Shelstad is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Martinelli is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Ty Berry is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

