Martin scores 31 as Southeast Missouri State defeats SIU-Edwardsville 83-68

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Rob Martin’s 31 points led Southeast Missouri State past SIU-Edwardsville 83-68 on Thursday night to win its 10th game in a row and win the Ohio Valley Conference regular season title.

Southeast Missouri State won the conference for the first time since the 1999-2000 season and will be the No. 1 seed in the OVC Tournament, which begins March 5 in Evansville, Indiana.

Martin shot 13 for 19 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Redhawks (20-10, 15-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Tedrick Washington Jr. scored 28 points and added seven rebounds and five steals. Braxton Stacker had eight points and went 3 of 9 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range). The Redhawks picked up their 10th straight victory.

Ray’Sean Taylor led the way for the Cougars (19-11, 12-7) with 30 points and two steals. Ring Malith added 12 points and 12 rebounds for SIU-Edwardsville. Brian Taylor II also had nine points.

