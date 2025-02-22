Martin scores 26 as Southeast Missouri State knocks off Lindenwood 74-58

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Rob Martin had 26 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 74-58 win against Lindenwood on Saturday…

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Rob Martin had 26 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 74-58 win against Lindenwood on Saturday night.

Martin had five rebounds, eight assists, and three steals for the Redhawks (19-10, 14-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Brendan Terry scored 22 points and added five rebounds. Tedrick Washington Jr. shot 6 of 14 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points. The Redhawks picked up their ninth straight win.

Markeith Browning II led the way for the Lions (14-15, 9-9) with 17 points and two steals. Jadis Jones added 11 points and seven rebounds for Lindenwood. Reggie Bass had 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

