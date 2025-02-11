Martin puts up 17 as Southeast Missouri State takes down Little Rock 57-45

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Rob Martin’s 17 points helped Southeast Missouri State defeat Little Rock 57-45 on Tuesday night.…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Rob Martin’s 17 points helped Southeast Missouri State defeat Little Rock 57-45 on Tuesday night.

Martin shot 5 of 16 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Redhawks (16-10, 11-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Brendan Terry scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line and added six rebounds and four steals. Troy Cole Jr. had 10 points and went 3 of 7 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range). The Redhawks extended their winning streak to six games.

Johnathan Lawson finished with 15 points, four assists and three steals for the Trojans (16-10, 10-5). Little Rock also got 12 points from Ante Beljan. Isaiah Lewis had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

