Martin and the Sacramento State Hornets visit conference foe Northern Colorado

Sacramento State Hornets (11-13, 4-7 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (10-13, 3-9 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State plays Northern Colorado in Big Sky action Thursday.

The Bears have gone 8-3 at home. Northern Colorado ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 20.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Tatum West averaging 4.6.

The Hornets are 4-7 in Big Sky play. Sacramento State ranks fourth in the Big Sky allowing 62.9 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

Northern Colorado makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Sacramento State has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Sacramento State has shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Northern Colorado have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aniah Hall is scoring 9.4 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Bears. Julia Riley is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaydia Martin is shooting 43.2% and averaging 14.1 points for the Hornets. Katie Peneueta is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 55.6 points, 26.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 59.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

