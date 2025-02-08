Martin and Southeast Missouri State host Southern Indiana

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (14-10, 9-4 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-14, 4-9 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m.…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (14-10, 9-4 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-14, 4-9 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State plays Southern Indiana after Rob Martin scored 27 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 80-51 win over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 7-5 in home games. Southern Indiana is 5-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The Redhawks have gone 9-4 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State is third in the OVC scoring 74.8 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

Southern Indiana averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Southeast Missouri State gives up. Southeast Missouri State averages 74.8 points per game, 2.1 more than the 72.7 Southern Indiana gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Olowoniyi is averaging 13.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles. Damoni Harrison is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Tedrick Washington Jr. is scoring 13.9 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Redhawks. Martin is averaging 17.2 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

