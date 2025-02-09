Martin and Illinois State host Northern Iowa

Illinois State Redbirds (14-8, 8-3 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (11-11, 6-5 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Illinois State Redbirds (14-8, 8-3 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (11-11, 6-5 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State takes on Northern Iowa after Addison Martin scored 20 points in Illinois State’s 79-74 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 6-4 at home. Northern Iowa averages 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Redbirds are 8-3 against MVC opponents. Illinois State ranks ninth in the MVC with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Doneelah Washington averaging 2.0.

Northern Iowa’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Illinois State gives up. Illinois State averages 6.8 more points per game (76.0) than Northern Iowa gives up to opponents (69.2).

The Panthers and Redbirds square off Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maya McDermott is averaging 19.9 points and 4.7 assists for the Panthers. Ryley Goebel is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Shannon Dowell is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Redbirds. Elyce Knudsen is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Redbirds: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

