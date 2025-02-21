Marshall visits Appalachian State following Anochili-Killen’s 24-point outing

Marshall Thundering Herd (16-12, 9-6 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (17-10, 10-5 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 1…

Marshall Thundering Herd (16-12, 9-6 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (17-10, 10-5 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits Appalachian State after Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 24 points in Marshall’s 81-77 win against the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Mountaineers have gone 10-3 in home games. Appalachian State is fifth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 33.7 rebounds. CJ Huntley leads the Mountaineers with 7.7 boards.

The Thundering Herd are 9-6 in Sun Belt play. Marshall is seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Nate Martin averaging 7.3.

Appalachian State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Marshall gives up. Marshall has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Appalachian State have averaged.

The Mountaineers and Thundering Herd face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Tate is scoring 16.8 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Mountaineers. Huntley is averaging 14.6 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the past 10 games.

Anochili-Killen is scoring 14.1 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Thundering Herd. Jalen Speer is averaging 13.7 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 67.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

