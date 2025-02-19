Marshall plays Appalachian State following Mays’ 20-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (8-18, 3-11 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-12, 9-5 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30…

Marshall Thundering Herd (8-18, 3-11 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-12, 9-5 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall faces Appalachian State after CC Mays scored 20 points in Marshall’s 66-57 loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Mountaineers have gone 8-4 in home games. Appalachian State is seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 66.8 points while shooting 42.7% from the field.

The Thundering Herd are 3-11 in Sun Belt play. Marshall has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Appalachian State scores 66.8 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 69.5 Marshall allows. Marshall has shot at a 37.9% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points less than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Appalachian State have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eleyana Tafisi is averaging 6.6 points and 5.1 assists for the Mountaineers. Zada Porter is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Aislynn Hayes is scoring 16.3 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Thundering Herd. Mays is averaging 17 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 63.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

