Marshall hosts Old Dominion after Mingo’s 25-point game

Old Dominion Monarchs (11-18, 7-9 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (17-12, 10-6 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7…

Old Dominion Monarchs (11-18, 7-9 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (17-12, 10-6 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -10.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts Old Dominion after Dezayne Mingo scored 25 points in Marshall’s 69-59 victory over the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Thundering Herd are 12-3 on their home court. Marshall ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Nate Martin averaging 3.2.

The Monarchs have gone 7-9 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion is 5-14 against opponents with a winning record.

Marshall scores 75.4 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 73.1 Old Dominion gives up. Old Dominion averages 68.9 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the 72.1 Marshall allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mingo is averaging 12.1 points and 5.1 assists for the Thundering Herd. Obinna Anochili-Killen is averaging 16.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 58.0% over the last 10 games.

Sean Durugordon is scoring 15.5 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Monarchs. Robert Davis Jr. is averaging 16.1 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 34.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.