Marshall hosts Henderson and Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers (14-15, 7-10 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (11-18, 6-11 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State faces Marshall after Crystal Henderson scored 25 points in Georgia State’s 80-74 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Thundering Herd have gone 7-8 in home games. Marshall has a 6-13 record against opponents over .500.

The Panthers have gone 7-10 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State has a 4-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Marshall averages 68.3 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 67.5 Georgia State allows. Georgia State’s 38.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Marshall has allowed to its opponents (42.4%).

The Thundering Herd and Panthers meet Friday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aislynn Hayes is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. CC Mays is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Henderson is averaging 10.5 points, four assists and 2.6 steals for the Panthers. Mikyla Tolivert is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 60.9 points, 24.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 12.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

