Marshall faces Old Dominion after Mingo’s 25-point outing

Old Dominion Monarchs (11-18, 7-9 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (17-12, 10-6 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7…

Old Dominion Monarchs (11-18, 7-9 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (17-12, 10-6 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays Old Dominion after Dezayne Mingo scored 25 points in Marshall’s 69-59 victory against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Thundering Herd have gone 12-3 in home games. Marshall scores 75.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Monarchs are 7-9 in Sun Belt play. Old Dominion is 5-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Marshall’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Old Dominion allows. Old Dominion averages 68.9 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the 72.1 Marshall gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mingo is averaging 12.1 points and 5.1 assists for the Thundering Herd. Obinna Anochili-Killen is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Sean Durugordon is averaging 15.5 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Monarchs. Robert Davis Jr. is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

