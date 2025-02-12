Marsh scores 27 in UNC Asheville’s 92-85 victory against South Carolina Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Marsh’s 27 points helped UNC Asheville defeat South Carolina Upstate 92-85 on Wednesday night. Marsh…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Marsh’s 27 points helped UNC Asheville defeat South Carolina Upstate 92-85 on Wednesday night.

Marsh added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (18-7, 9-2 Big South Conference). Toyaz Solomon scored 22 points while shooting 8 of 14 from the field and 6 for 10 from the line and added 11 rebounds. Josh Banks had 14 points and shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 7 from the line.

Mister Dean and Karmani Gregory led the way for the Spartans (5-22, 1-11) with 23 points apiece. Brit Harris finished with 11 points. The loss was the Spartans’ 10th straight.

The teams both play Saturday. UNC Asheville hosts Charleston Southern and South Carolina Upstate hosts Gardner-Webb.

