Marsh and UNC Asheville host Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (10-17, 6-6 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (18-7, 9-2 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (10-17, 6-6 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (18-7, 9-2 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville hosts Charleston Southern after Jordan Marsh scored 27 points in UNC Asheville’s 92-85 win over the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Bulldogs are 11-0 on their home court. UNC Asheville is 5-5 against opponents over .500.

The Buccaneers have gone 6-6 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

UNC Asheville scores 84.8 points, 6.7 more per game than the 78.1 Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 44.5% shooting opponents of UNC Asheville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marsh is averaging 19 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Toyaz Solomon is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

RJ Johnson is averaging 14.6 points and 4.6 assists for the Buccaneers. Taje’ Kelly is averaging 24.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 83.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.