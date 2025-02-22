Marquette visits Ransom and Georgetown

Marquette Golden Eagles (18-8, 10-5 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (11-15, 4-11 Big East) Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Marquette Golden Eagles (18-8, 10-5 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (11-15, 4-11 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts Marquette after Kelsey Ransom scored 25 points in Georgetown’s 70-65 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Hoyas are 5-6 on their home court. Georgetown has a 7-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Eagles are 10-5 in conference play. Marquette ranks third in the Big East with 16.7 assists per game led by Olivia Porter averaging 3.2.

Georgetown’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Marquette allows. Marquette has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

The Hoyas and Golden Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victoria Rivera averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Ransom is shooting 38.0% and averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Skylar Forbes is averaging 15.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Golden Eagles. Lee Volker is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 61.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 65.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.