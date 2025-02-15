Markowski and Nebraska host Illinois

Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (20-5, 10-4 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (20-5, 10-4 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska takes on Illinois after Alexis Markowski scored 20 points in Nebraska’s 91-71 win against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Fighting Illini are 13-2 in home games. Illinois is fourth in the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 59.4 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

The Cornhuskers are 8-6 in conference matchups. Nebraska is seventh in the Big Ten scoring 75.2 points per game and is shooting 44.4%.

Illinois’ average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Nebraska allows. Nebraska averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Illinois allows.

The Fighting Illini and Cornhuskers face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Bostic is averaging 15.8 points and 11.1 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Genesis Bryant is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Markowski is averaging 15 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Britt Prince is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 9-1, averaging 70.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.