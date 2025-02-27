Mark leads Portland against San Francisco after 23-point game

Portland Pilots (26-3, 15-3 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (13-14, 10-8 WCC) San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Portland Pilots (26-3, 15-3 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (13-14, 10-8 WCC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays San Francisco after Alexis Mark scored 23 points in Portland’s 73-66 victory over the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Dons are 8-3 on their home court. San Francisco averages 65.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Pilots are 15-3 in WCC play. Portland is 21-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

San Francisco averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 4.3 per game Portland gives up. Portland averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than San Francisco allows.

The Dons and Pilots meet Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Trawally Porta is averaging 11 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Dons. Freja Werth is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Maisie Burnham is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Pilots. Emme Shearer is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 5-5, averaging 62.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Pilots: 10-0, averaging 76.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.