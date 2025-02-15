Mark Freeman scores 23 as James Madison hands Coastal Carolina 12th straight loss, 74-73

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Mark Freeman scored 23 points to help James Madison hold off Coastal Carolina 74-73 on Saturday,…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Mark Freeman scored 23 points to help James Madison hold off Coastal Carolina 74-73 on Saturday, extending the Chanticleers’ losing streak to 12.

Freeman shot 6 for 16 (2 for 10 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Dukes (17-10, 10-4 Sun Belt Conference). Xavier Brown added 18 points and six rebounds. Bryce Lindsay scored 16.

The Chanticleers (8-19, 1-13) were led in scoring by Joshua Meo with 20 points. Rasheed Jones added 16 points and Jordan Battle scored 14.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.