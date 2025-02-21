Marist visits Kolliegbo and Niagara

Marist Red Foxes (13-12, 8-7 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (1-22, 0-15 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Marist Red Foxes (13-12, 8-7 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (1-22, 0-15 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara takes on Marist after Safiatu Kolliegbo scored 21 points in Niagara’s 66-64 loss to the Siena Saints.

The Purple Eagles have gone 1-9 in home games. Niagara has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Foxes are 8-7 in conference matchups. Marist allows 58.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

Niagara is shooting 34.7% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 38.0% Marist allows to opponents. Marist averages 57.4 points per game, 22.8 fewer points than the 80.2 Niagara allows.

The Purple Eagles and Red Foxes match up Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talia Dial is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, while averaging 8.7 points. Kolliegbo is shooting 33.3% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

Morgan Lee is scoring 13.0 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Red Foxes. Lexie Tarul is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 0-10, averaging 50.5 points, 23.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 11.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 33.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 60.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

