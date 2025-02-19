Marist visits Johnson and Canisius

Marist Red Foxes (12-12, 7-7 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (7-17, 6-8 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Marist Red Foxes (12-12, 7-7 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (7-17, 6-8 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius hosts Marist after Jaela Johnson scored 20 points in Canisius’ 72-59 loss to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Golden Griffins are 3-8 on their home court. Canisius gives up 66.1 points and has been outscored by 10.7 points per game.

The Red Foxes are 7-7 against MAAC opponents. Marist averages 15.1 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Canisius averages 55.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 58.5 Marist gives up. Marist averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Canisius gives up.

The Golden Griffins and Red Foxes meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 11.3 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Golden Griffins. Shariah Gailes is averaging 11.1 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games.

Morgan Lee is shooting 42.9% and averaging 12.9 points for the Red Foxes. Lexie Tarul is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 57.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 56.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

