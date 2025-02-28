Marist plays Sacred Heart following Pascarelli’s 22-point game

Marist Red Foxes (20-5, 13-3 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (12-15, 8-8 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Marist Red Foxes (20-5, 13-3 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (12-15, 8-8 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -1; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marist takes on Sacred Heart after Josh Pascarelli scored 22 points in Marist’s 64-61 victory against the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Pioneers are 6-5 on their home court. Sacred Heart is 6-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Red Foxes are 13-3 against MAAC opponents. Marist is 4-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Sacred Heart makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Marist has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Marist has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.4% shooting opponents of Sacred Heart have averaged.

The Pioneers and Red Foxes square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Thomas is averaging 15 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Pioneers. Nyle Ralph-Beyer is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Pascarelli is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Elijah Lewis is averaging 10.9 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Red Foxes: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

