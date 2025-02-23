Marist hosts Niagara after Pascarelli’s 31-point game

Niagara Purple Eagles (10-16, 5-10 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (19-5, 12-3 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Niagara Purple Eagles (10-16, 5-10 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (19-5, 12-3 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -8.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marist takes on Niagara after Josh Pascarelli scored 31 points in Marist’s 89-81 win over the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Red Foxes are 10-2 on their home court. Marist is seventh in the MAAC scoring 68.6 points while shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Purple Eagles are 5-10 in conference matchups. Niagara is seventh in the MAAC allowing 71.3 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

Marist is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.0% Niagara allows to opponents. Niagara averages 68.2 points per game, 3.6 more than the 64.6 Marist gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascarelli is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Elijah Lewis is averaging 10.7 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Olumide Adelodun is averaging 10.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Jaeden Marshall is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 7-3, averaging 66.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

