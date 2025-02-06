Marist hosts conference foe Fairfield

Fairfield Stags (17-3, 11-0 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (11-9, 6-4 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairfield Stags (17-3, 11-0 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (11-9, 6-4 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan Lee and Marist host Meghan Andersen and Fairfield in MAAC action Thursday.

The Red Foxes are 7-1 on their home court. Marist is ninth in the MAAC scoring 56.9 points while shooting 37.9% from the field.

The Stags have gone 11-0 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield is 14-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Marist averages 56.9 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 53.9 Fairfield allows. Fairfield scores 16.8 more points per game (74.1) than Marist gives up (57.3).

The Red Foxes and Stags meet Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Piddock is averaging 4.8 points for the Red Foxes. Lee is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Andersen is shooting 49.1% and averaging 15.0 points for the Stags. Sydni Scott is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 57.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points per game.

Stags: 10-0, averaging 75.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.4 points.

