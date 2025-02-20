Marist hosts Canisius following McMillan’s 21-point outing

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-23, 2-12 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (18-5, 11-3 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-23, 2-12 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (18-5, 11-3 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius plays Marist after Paul McMillan IV scored 21 points in Canisius’ 73-66 loss to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Red Foxes have gone 9-2 at home. Marist is 4-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Griffins are 2-12 in conference games. Canisius allows 78.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 14.2 points per game.

Marist is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 49.6% Canisius allows to opponents. Canisius has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Marist have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Pascarelli is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Elijah Lewis is averaging 10.3 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Paul McMillian IV is averaging 20.1 points for the Golden Griffins. Tana Kopa is averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 7-3, averaging 63.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 1-9, averaging 63.0 points, 21.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

