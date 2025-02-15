Marcus Kell scores 18 to help Western Carolina hand The Citadel 17th straight loss, 76-73

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Marcus Kell had 18 points and Western Carolina held off The Citadel 76-73 on Saturday, handing…

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Marcus Kell had 18 points and Western Carolina held off The Citadel 76-73 on Saturday, handing the Bulldogs their 17th loss in a row.

Kell also had eight rebounds for the Catamounts (8-17, 4-10 Southern Conference). Cord Stansberry went 6 of 12 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and scored 15. Bernard Pelote finished with 11 points.

The Bulldogs (5-20, 0-14) were led by Brody Fox with 23 points and eight rebounds. Christian Moore totaled 20 points and two steals. Sola Adebisi contributed 10 points and seven rebounds.

Pelote made two free throws with 16 seconds left to give Western Carolina a three-point lead. The Citadel missed three shots in the final eight seconds of the game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

