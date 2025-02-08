Marcus Adams scores 25 to help Cal State Northridge hold off Long Beach State 81-80

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Adams Jr. had 25 points to help Cal State Northridge hold off Long Beach…

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Adams Jr. had 25 points to help Cal State Northridge hold off Long Beach State 81-80 on Saturday night.

Adams also grabbed seven rebounds for the Matadors (17-7, 9-4 Big West Conference). Keonte Jones finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, and three steals. Scotty Washington scored 12.

Devin Askew finished with 22 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds to lead the Beach (7-18, 3-10), who have lost eight in a row. TJ Wainwright added 16 points and four assists. Kam Martin scored 10.

