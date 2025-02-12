Marciulionis scores 24 in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 73-64 win over Santa Clara

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Augustas Marciulionis scored 24 points as Saint Mary’s beat Santa Clara 73-64 on Tuesday. Marciulionis also…

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Augustas Marciulionis scored 24 points as Saint Mary’s beat Santa Clara 73-64 on Tuesday.

Marciulionis also contributed six assists and three steals for the Gaels (22-4, 12-1 West Coast Conference). Luke Barrett added 13 points while going 6 of 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) while he also had six rebounds. Harry Wessels had 11 points and shot 2 of 5 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line.

Johnny O’Neil led the way for the Broncos (17-10, 9-5) with 18 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Jake Ensminger added 13 points for Santa Clara. Camaron Tongue had 11 points.

Saint Mary’s led Santa Clara at the half, 37-30, with Marciulionis (13 points) its high scorer before the break. Saint Mary’s used a 9-0 second-half run to break a 58-58 tie for a 67-58 advantage with 2:39 left.

Up next for Saint Mary’s is a Saturday matchup with Washington State at home, and Santa Clara hosts Loyola Marymount on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

