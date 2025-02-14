Marciulionis and Saint Mary’s (CA) host Washington State

Washington State Cougars (16-10, 6-7 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (22-4, 12-1 WCC) Moraga, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington State Cougars (16-10, 6-7 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (22-4, 12-1 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Washington State after Augustas Marciulionis scored 24 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 73-64 victory against the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Gaels have gone 13-1 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) is the WCC leader with 36.6 rebounds per game led by Paulius Murauskas averaging 8.2.

The Cougars are 6-7 against WCC opponents. Washington State averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Saint Mary’s (CA) is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.4% Washington State allows to opponents. Washington State has shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marciulionis is shooting 45.3% and averaging 14.2 points for the Gaels. Mitchell Saxen is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Dane Erikstrup averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Nate Calmese is averaging 15.9 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 73.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 74.6 points, 26.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.