Marciulionis’ 18 help Saint Mary’s defeat Oregon State 63-49

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Augustas Marciulionis scored 18 points as Saint Mary’s beat Oregon State 63-49 on Saturday night.

Marciulionis also contributed six rebounds, 10 assists, and four steals for the Gaels (21-4, 11-1 West Coast Conference). Mitchell Saxen scored 15 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 7 from the line and added seven rebounds. Harry Wessels had 12 points and finished 6 of 9 from the floor.

Isaiah Sy led the Beavers (17-8, 7-5) in scoring, finishing with 10 points. Oregon State also got seven points from Josiah Lake. Nate Kingz finished with seven points and two blocks.

Saint Mary’s took the lead with 17:08 left in the first half and never looked back. Marciulionis led their team in scoring with 16 points in the first half to help put them up 30-19 at the break. Saint Mary’s outscored Oregon State in the second half by three points, with Mikey Lewis scoring a team-high nine points after halftime.

Saint Mary’s plays Tuesday against Santa Clara at home, and Oregon State visits Portland on Thursday.

