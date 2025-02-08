Manning scores 22 and Southern beats Alabama A&M 81-68

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Joe Manning had 22 points in Southern’s 81-68 victory against Alabama A&M on Saturday night. Manning…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Joe Manning had 22 points in Southern’s 81-68 victory against Alabama A&M on Saturday night.

Manning shot 8 for 8, including 6 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Jaguars (15-8, 10-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Cam Amboree scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Damariee Jones had 13 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 for 8 from the line. The Jaguars picked up their 10th straight victory.

Warren Yeh led the Bulldogs (7-16, 3-7) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Alabama A&M got 15 points from Bilal Abdur-Rahman.

