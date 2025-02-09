Manning and Southern host Alabama State

Southern Jaguars (15-8, 10-0 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (9-14, 5-5 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Jaguars (15-8, 10-0 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (9-14, 5-5 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern takes on Alabama State after Joe Manning scored 22 points in Southern’s 81-68 victory against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Hornets have gone 5-2 in home games. Alabama State is 4-3 in one-possession games.

The Jaguars are 10-0 in SWAC play. Southern averages 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Alabama State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Southern gives up. Southern averages 76.6 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 76.8 Alabama State allows.

The Hornets and Jaguars match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Hines averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Amarr Knox is shooting 39.1% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jordan Johnson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Damariee Jones is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 10-0, averaging 77.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

