Manhattan visits Janneh and Saint Peter’s

Manhattan Jaspers (11-9, 5-6 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-14, 4-7 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s hosts Manhattan after Fatmata Janneh scored 26 points in Saint Peter’s 68-60 loss to the Siena Saints.

The Peacocks are 5-3 on their home court. Saint Peter’s is fifth in the MAAC in team defense, allowing 59.9 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Jaspers are 5-6 in MAAC play. Manhattan ranks sixth in the MAAC shooting 31.3% from 3-point range.

Saint Peter’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Manhattan gives up. Manhattan has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of Saint Peter’s have averaged.

The Peacocks and Jaspers square off Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janneh is shooting 46.2% and averaging 19.1 points for the Peacocks. Nikola Zdenkova is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nitzan Amar is averaging 11.4 points and 5.2 assists for the Jaspers. Leyla Ozturk is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 53.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

