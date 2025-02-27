Manhattan visits Canisius after McMillan’s 21-point showing

Manhattan Jaspers (13-12, 8-8 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (3-24, 3-13 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Manhattan Jaspers (13-12, 8-8 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (3-24, 3-13 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius hosts Manhattan after Paul McMillan IV scored 21 points in Canisius’ 93-88 victory over the Siena Saints.

The Golden Griffins are 1-10 on their home court. Canisius has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jaspers are 8-8 in MAAC play. Manhattan is fourth in the MAAC with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Masiah Gilyard averaging 7.4.

Canisius averages 65.6 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 75.0 Manhattan gives up. Manhattan averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Canisius allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul McMillian IV is averaging 20.1 points for the Golden Griffins. Tana Kopa is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Will Sydnor is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins is averaging 17.9 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 69.4 points, 21.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Jaspers: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.