Manhattan plays Merrimack on 3-game road slide

Manhattan Jaspers (11-10, 5-7 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (9-13, 5-8 MAAC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Manhattan Jaspers (11-10, 5-7 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (9-13, 5-8 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan will try to break its three-game road slide when the Jaspers face Merrimack.

The Warriors are 7-3 in home games. Merrimack is second in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 32.4 rebounds. Madison Roman paces the Warriors with 8.6 boards.

The Jaspers are 5-7 against MAAC opponents.

Merrimack’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Manhattan allows. Manhattan has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Merrimack have averaged.

The Warriors and Jaspers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thalia Shepard is shooting 37.5% and averaging 12.5 points for the Warriors. Lydia Melaschenko is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nitzan Amar is averaging 11.3 points and 5.2 assists for the Jaspers. Ines Gimenez Monserrat is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 60.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

