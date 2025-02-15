Manhattan hosts Fairfield after Gimenez Monserrat’s 25-point game

Fairfield Stags (20-3, 14-0 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (11-11, 5-8 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fairfield Stags (20-3, 14-0 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (11-11, 5-8 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan hosts Fairfield after Ines Gimenez Monserrat scored 25 points in Manhattan’s 71-69 loss to the Merrimack Warriors.

The Jaspers have gone 6-3 at home. Manhattan is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Stags have gone 14-0 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Manhattan averages 63.6 points, 9.4 more per game than the 54.2 Fairfield gives up. Fairfield has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 10.7 percentage points higher than the 36.8% shooting opponents of Manhattan have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nitzan Amar is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Jaspers. Gimenez Monserrat is averaging 12.4 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Meghan Andersen is scoring 14.4 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Stags. Kaety L’Amoreaux is averaging 12.8 points, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Stags: 10-0, averaging 77.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.7 points.

