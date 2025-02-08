Manhattan defeats Saint Peter’s 84-83 in OT

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Masiah Gilyard’s free throw with two seconds left in overtime lifted Manhattan past Saint Peter’s 84-83…

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Masiah Gilyard’s free throw with two seconds left in overtime lifted Manhattan past Saint Peter’s 84-83 on Saturday.

Devin Dinkins scored nine points in the extra period, hitting a 3 and going 6-for-6 from the line. He finished with 26 points, shooting 6 of 12 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 11 for 11 from the line for the Jaspers (11-10, 6-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Shaquil Bender scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 12 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Will Sydnor shot 5 for 17 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

The Peacocks (7-13, 2-10) were led in scoring by Marcus Randolph, who finished with 24 points. Bryce Eaton added 13 points, six rebounds and five assists for Saint Peter’s. Adetokunbo Bakare finished with 12 points and four assists.

Both teams play again on Friday. Manhattan hosts Merrimack and Saint Peter’s hosts Fairfield.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.