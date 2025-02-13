Maletic’s 30 help Western Illinois beat Southern Indiana 87-62, snap 10-game skid

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Marko Maletic’s 30 points led Western Illinois over Southern Indiana 87-62 on Thursday night to snap…

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Marko Maletic’s 30 points led Western Illinois over Southern Indiana 87-62 on Thursday night to snap a 10-game losing streak.

Maletic added 10 rebounds for the Leathernecks (9-17, 3-12 Ohio Valley Conference). Trey Deveaux scored 17 points while going 7 of 11 and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Ryan Myers went 5 of 9 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Damoni Harrison led the way for the Screaming Eagles (9-16, 4-11) with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Jayland Randall added 17 points for Southern Indiana. Stephen Olowoniyi also had 10 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Western Illinois hosts Morehead State and Southern Indianaplays Lindenwood on the road.

