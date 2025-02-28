Maine plays Bryant, looks to break road skid

Maine Black Bears (14-14, 9-6 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (15-13, 8-7 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Maine Black Bears (14-14, 9-6 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (15-13, 8-7 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine will try to end its three-game road losing streak when the Black Bears take on Bryant.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-3 in home games. Bryant has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Black Bears are 9-6 in America East play. Maine is ninth in the America East with 19.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Caroline Bornemann averaging 5.4.

Bryant is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Maine allows to opponents. Maine averages 58.7 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 59.1 Bryant allows.

The Bulldogs and Black Bears match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Mancini is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Mimi Rubino is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bornemann is shooting 43.9% and averaging 12.1 points for the Black Bears. Caroline Dotsey is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 58.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points per game.

Black Bears: 6-4, averaging 54.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

