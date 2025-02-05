Maine hosts NJIT in conference matchup

NJIT Highlanders (5-18, 2-6 America East) at Maine Black Bears (14-9, 6-2 America East) Orono, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Kellen Tynes and Maine host Tim Moore Jr. and NJIT in America East play Thursday.

The Black Bears have gone 6-1 in home games. Maine ranks ninth in the America East in rebounding with 28.3 rebounds. Quion Burns leads the Black Bears with 6.5 boards.

The Highlanders are 2-6 in America East play. NJIT allows 70.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.3 points per game.

Maine averages 72.0 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 70.6 NJIT allows. NJIT’s 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Maine has allowed to its opponents (42.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Lopez is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Black Bears. Christopher Mantis is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tariq Francis is scoring 18.7 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Highlanders. Sebastian Robinson is averaging 14.6 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 36.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 26.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

