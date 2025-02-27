Maine defeats New Hampshire 73-66

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Kellen Tynes’ 16 points helped Maine defeat New Hampshire 73-66 on Thursday night. Tynes also contributed…

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Kellen Tynes’ 16 points helped Maine defeat New Hampshire 73-66 on Thursday night.

Tynes also contributed seven rebounds and five assists for the Black Bears (17-12, 9-5 America East Conference). AJ Lopez scored 15 points while going 6 of 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Quion Burns went 5 of 12 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Wildcats (8-22, 6-9) were led in scoring by Sami Pissis, who finished with 24 points. New Hampshire also got 12 points, seven rebounds and five steals from Khalil Badru. Davide Poser also had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.