Maier leads Marshall against Georgia Southern after 20-point showing

Marshall Thundering Herd (6-15, 1-9 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (9-13, 2-8 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits Georgia Southern after Meredith Maier scored 20 points in Marshall’s 76-64 loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Eagles are 4-4 on their home court. Georgia Southern averages 15.9 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Thundering Herd are 1-9 in Sun Belt play. Marshall ranks ninth in the Sun Belt with 12.1 assists per game led by Maddie Kellione averaging 2.8.

Georgia Southern is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 41.5% Marshall allows to opponents. Marshall averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Georgia Southern allows.

The Eagles and Thundering Herd square off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicole Gwynn is scoring 12.4 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Eagles. Indya Green is averaging 14.9 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the past 10 games.

Aislynn Hayes is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Thundering Herd. CC Mays is averaging 11.1 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 37.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 1-9, averaging 61.6 points, 26.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

