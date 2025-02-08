Mahi scores 28 off the bench, Santa Clara defeats San Diego 93-70

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Mahi led Santa Clara past San Diego on Saturday night with 28 points off…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Mahi led Santa Clara past San Diego on Saturday night with 28 points off of the bench in a 93-70 win.

Mahi had six rebounds and seven assists for the Broncos (17-9, 9-4 West Coast Conference). Adama Bal scored 15 points while shooting 4 for 8 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and added five assists. Carlos Stewart shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Steven Jamerson II led the way for the Toreros (4-22, 1-12) with 21 points and nine rebounds. San Diego also got 12 points from Bendji Pierre. Neel Beniwal had six points. The loss was the Toreros’ 12th straight.

Santa Clara took the lead about 4 1/2 minutes into the game and never looked back. The score was 48-36 at halftime, with Mahi racking up 11 points. Mahi scored 17 points in the second half to help lead the way as Santa Clara went on to secure a victory, outscoring San Diego by 11 points in the second half.

Santa Clara plays Tuesday against Saint Mary’s on the road, and San Diego visits Pepperdine on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

